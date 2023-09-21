TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — To say a “once-in-a-lifetime” catch, is pretty accurate in this situation.

A high school football team in Waco, Texas was going for a field goal when the ball went through the goalposts as a car with its window down happened to drive by.

According to a report from KWTX, a 23-year-old woman was in the car with her friends when their path directly aligned with the player’s kick.

The woman was in the front passenger seat of the car when she caught the ball.

“I saw from a distance them lining up for the field goal,” the woman said. “We had windows down, listening to music, just what we did in college. I thought, ‘This would be so funny if we were able to catch the field goal.”

As shocked as the woman and her friends were, the crowd was just as shocked.

“At first we weren’t sure what we saw,” the football team’s athletic director said. “It happened so quickly, and it was just so normal and natural. It wasn’t until the crowd started yelling that we really realized that ‘hey that really did just happen. A flying ball in the middle of a football game just landed inside a car and the girl inside caught it.”

The video, taken by the high school’s videographer, perfectly captured the moment that now has over 7 million views on the viral video.