TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Ohio mom was left terrified after a woman allegedly posed as a CPS worker and tried kidnapping her 4-year-old son Tuesday, NBC affiliate WLWT reported.

According to the mother’s Facebook post, a woman claiming to be “Lisa Nacrelli” approached the child at the family’s home. Nacrelli allegedly lives a few blocks away from the family.

Video surveillance shows the woman approaching the child in the front yard and stroking his head. The child eventually ran inside the home to get his mother.

“Please teach your children about stranger danger and to always get an adult. I was very proud of my son for coming to get me. Too close for comfort,” the mother said in a post.

Nacrelli was later arrested with child enticement. A WLWT report said she told police she had been drinking since she woke up.