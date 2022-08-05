TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – A waterspout came ashore in Smith Island, Maryland on Thursday, causing some damage to the area.

The waterspout made landfall on the island around 6-7 p.m. It cut across the island as a tornado in the Rhodes Point community.

The video shows the waterspout moving across water before moving on to land.

No serious injuries were reported, but the waterspout did cause significant damage to several buildings on the island.

Some homeowners had their roofs blown off and windows shattered, and several boats were also overturned.