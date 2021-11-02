Video: Trick-or-treater’s apology over taking 2 Reese’s goes viral

BERLIN, Conn. (NBC) – Trick-or-treating in Berlin, Connecticut was all treat for a teen who went to a house giving out a candy he loves – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups– king-size to be exact.

The doorbell camera shows his excitement and his sweet apology for taking two. It’s been a treat for the many people who have watched it too.

Kayla Lalles was giving out king-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and her Ring doorbell camera caught the moment of pure trick-or-treating delight on video.

It shows 14-year-old Dominic Ciriello approaching the bucket of candy while trick-or-treating in his grandmother’s neighborhood and the excitement that you hope to see when children go out on Halloween.

“Wait, they got that king size. Yes, sir,” Dominic said in the video.

“They’ve probably got a camera,” Dominic said, looking around. “I apologize in advance, but I’ve got to take two. I just can’t resist. I just love Reese’s. I apologize in advance.”

Kayla Lalles had been trick or treating with her kiddos when her ring camera captured the teen’s heartwarming reaction.

“I was like, I have to share this with the world. We don’t see enough of this, especially with COVID and all this stuff going on,” Lalles said.

Lalles shared this sweet video online with hopes of tracking down the trick or treater.

“We shared the video on the town page and within five minutes, his mom reached out to me via messenger and was like ‘hey, that’s my son in your video.’ I’m like oh my God, I hope you don’t mind I shared it, she’s like, ‘no, I’m so sorry he took two.’ I said oh stop it, he could have helped himself, he was so funny and polite,” she said.

The 14-year-old says he almost skipped the last stop on his siblings’ route.

“That was the house of the day… Not too many people give out the king-size no more so it’s good to see it. It makes Halloween better and more fun,” Ciriello said.