VIDEO: Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP/CNN) — A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving three people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro.

The three people reported injured were hospitalized, Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Presley said the tornado did major damage at the Mall at Turtle Creek and Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

“Police are doing search and rescue on vehicles right now,” Presley said. “We have red lights out all over town as well.”

Most stores in the Mall at Turtle Creek were closed Saturday to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Weather Service tweeted a video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation that showed a large tornado dropping from storm clouds in Jonesboro.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, who represents much of eastern Arkansas, said on Twitter that a tornado tore through “the heart of town” and asked for prayers for first responders. Crawford said his staff and family were safe.

Jonesboro is home to Arkansas State University. The university tweeted that campus was not damaged.

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible later Saturday for much of the central U.S. Forecasters said tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible, particularly in parts of Illinois and Iowa.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

UPS no longer requires signature for package

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS no longer requires signature for package"

Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order"

3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County"

Stimulus details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus details"

Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging"

Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"

pregnant women coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnant women coronavirus concerns"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss