VIDEO: Tornado destroys lobby of Kentucky bank

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video from inside a Kentucky bank shows the power and destruction brought by tornados that devastated the area earlier in the month.

Video footage shows the entrance of an FNB Bank Inc office, in Mayfield, Kentucky completely destroyed by a powerful tornado that ripped through the neighborhood on Dec. 10.

Heaps of debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground. Twisted metal sheeting, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows and roofs were blown off the buildings that were still standing.

Dozens were reportedly feared dead in the immediate aftermath of the storms.

“The Quad State Tornado forever changed the lives of many of our neighbors, friends, customers and community members,” FNB said in a Facebook post. “Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones.”

The banks said that buildings and possessions can always be replaced. For now, the community will focus on rebuilding Mayfield together.

Visit FNB’s Facebook page for information on how to donate.