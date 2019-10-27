VIDEO: Therapy dogs in love tie the knot

(CNN) – Two Golden Retrievers in Texas tied the knot on Friday and it was adorable!
Peaches and Duke work together at Methodist Mansfield Physical Medicine Department in Mansfield, Texas.
They are therapy dogs and reportedly like to snuggle and sneak kisses here and there.
One of the hospital’s pastors performed the ceremony and there was even cake and a reception.
The dogs help patients focus on their rehabilitation. The simple act of petting them can improve patients’ strength and range of motion.
