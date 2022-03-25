ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A heartwarming video gained national attention this week after a blind student made a basket during a school basketball game in Michigan.

The game was part of the Unified Sports programming for special education students at Zeeland Public Schools.

In the video, hundreds of attendees filled the stands, cheering on the student. Moments before the shot, the crowd went nearly silent as a woman tapped the back of the hoop in assistance. Seconds later, the student, who is blind, took the shot as the crowd watched anxiously.

The ball bounced off the backboard and went in. The crowd erupted in cheer.

The student is part of the school’s zLinks program, a peer-based initiative to integrate students with special needs.

A video of a zLink Zeeland Public Schools student making a basket has gone viral. (Courtesy Brandy Navetta/Zeeland Public Schools)

“zLinks is an absolute point of pride in our system,” Superintendent Brandi-Lyn Mendham said in a statement. “We are grateful for the way this program has impacted our students across the district as it represents the best of what Zeeland has to offer: compassion, opportunities, and relationships.”

More information about zLinks can be found at zlinks.org.