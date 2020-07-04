Video: Starfish touch arm tips, then one takes shape of banana peel

National

by: WBTW

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two gray sea stars caught on camera gently touch arms, and one transforms into the shape of a banana peel.

It’s almost as if they tried to touch hands and one started looking like a banana peel while the other seems like it’s dancing through the air, said Austin Bond, who caught the creatures on camera.

Bond said it is extremely difficult to get tight shots like these of the sea stars.

We are glad he had a little more time today to capture the video.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss