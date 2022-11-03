WACONIA, Minn. (WFLA) — A video caught a trick-or-treater in Minnesota kindly refilling an empty Halloween candy bowl.

Kristina Kallman posted the video to Facebook, which shows a 12-year-old girl and her younger brother donning their costumes and walking up to Kallman’s front porch.

When the girl notices the empty candy bowl, she looks around, drops her candy bag and starts filling the empty bowl with candy from her bag.

“To the parents of this child who trick or treated at our house tonight: you are raising a good one! Our candy bowl was empty and she restocked it from her own bag!” Kallman posted on Facebook.