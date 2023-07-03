**WARNING: Video contains graphic contents that might not be suitable for some viewers**

MONTERREY, Mexico (WFLA) – A young boy and his family were enjoying an adventurous excursion on a zip line in Mexico last month when things quickly went south.

Video of the terrifying moment at Fundidora Park in Monterrey, Mexico, shows the 6-year-old boy sliding across the zip line with an adult right behind him. As the man and young boy approach the end of the line, they stop moving. That’s when you see the boy suddenly drop from the zip line.

According to reports, the 6-year-old’s harness snapped, causing him to plummet 40 feet into a lake at the park on June 25. The young boy’s brother took to social media to share that he survived the fall.

“I hadn’t had time to thank god first for saving my brother from this apparent accident produced by bad team both staff and zipline. I thank all the media outlets that have communicated with the whole family giving him the importance that the case needs. Thanks to all friends who have been concerned about my brother. Today my brother is in his school enjoying the day, Thanks God. Bad service, bad installation and above all bad training of the staff Expedición Amazonia I hope this serves as experience to improve the whole place,” J Cesar Sauceda wrote on Facebook, according to a translation.

The park’s attraction is now under investigation following the incident.