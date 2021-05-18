Video shows slain Dallas 4-year-old being taken from bed

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Darriynn Brown (Photo Credit: Dallas County Jail)

DALLAS (AP) — About two hours before a 4-year-old was found dead on a street in a southwest Dallas neighborhood, home surveillance video shows a man lifting the sleeping boy from his bed and carrying him away.

That’s according to court documents. Authorities on Monday identified the child who was found slain Saturday as Cash Gernon.

Darriynn Brown is was being held in Dallas County jail on Monday on charges of kidnapping and burglary.

Police say they anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss