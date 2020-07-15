Video shows police officer save 3-week-old baby choking on milk

(NBC) – Police dash camera video captured the incredible moment a Michigan officer saved a choking baby while the child’s family watched from a front lawn.

The 3-week-old girl was choking when Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived at the scene.

Dash cam video shows the frantic mother handing her infant to the officer. He stayed calm and flipped the baby onto her stomach to deliver a few back blows.

The baby then started crying, indicating that she was breathing again.

The family had called police Thursday after the infant choked and lost consciousness while drinking milk from her bottle.

The Sterling Heights police chief said Officer Maciejewski is a hero.

“If it wasn’t for Officer Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,” the department said in a statement. “Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family.”

Paramedics took the baby to a hospital for evaluation.

LATEST STORIES: