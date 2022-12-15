FORT WORTH, Texas (WFLA) — A video shows a pilot ejecting from a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter jet during a failed landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

“We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement to KXAS. “Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol.”

The video shows the jet slowly coming in for a landing. Once it reached the ground, it hops and topples on its nose. The jet comes to a stop once it reaches a grassy area.

Seconds later, the pilot is seen ejecting from the aircraft and parachuting to the ground.

KXAS/Kitt Wilder

Lockheed confirmed the crash to KXAS but did not give an update on the pilot’s condition.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Gen. Pat Ryder told KXAS that the pilot safely ejected from the airplane.

According to KXAS, this is the second time in two years that a pilot has ejected and survived a crash near the base. In Sept. 2021, a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer out of Corpus Christi crashed near Lake Worth. Both pilots ejected and survived the crash, though they were injured, the news station said.