WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after Massachusetts State Police said he pushed a trooper into traffic on July 5.

The video, caught on police dashcam, shows a trooper stopping the 19-year-old motorcyclist at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Massachusetts. The officer approached the suspect “after observing him operating erratically” on an interstate.

The officer allegedly told the motorcyclist to turn off the bike’s engine and get off, but the suspect refused to comply.

As the trooper stood in front of the motorcycle, the suspect took off, pushing the officer into oncoming traffic.

The officer narrowly avoided being hit by a pickup truck passing through the intersection.

According to police, they eventually caught the suspect on July 7. He was arrested on 12 charges.