(WFLA) — An officer was knocked to the ground after his expeditious K-9 ran through a yard in Pascagoula, Mississippi. This entertaining video was released by police on Wednesday, June 1.

As Officer James Lee Prisock fell to the ground, the nearby horse turned away seeming merely unphased.

The Pasagoula Police Department said the video showed “just how much a beast K9 Exo is.”

Luckily, Officer Prisock was not injured, police said.