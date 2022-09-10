JACKSON, Miss. (WFLA) — Video posted to social media showed dark brown water pouring from a woman’s faucet and shower in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to Storyful, the area was under a boil-water notice Friday amid a water crisis in the area, but boiling water probably wouldn’t be enough to clear this up.

Resident Molly Minta said she recorded the dark water at her home in the Belhaven neighborhood.

“My landlord’s office manager said several properties in this area are affected,” Minta told Storyful.

The state of Mississippi is said to be in a water crisis, the Mississippi National Guard having to distribute water in Jackson. Around 600 service members across seven sites had to give out bottled water and hand sanitizer — along with non-potable water from water buffalo trucks, according to DOD Outreach.

Friday afternoon, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the OB Curtis Water Plant was showing improvement in functionality. However, the boil water notice was not likely to be lifted this weekend.