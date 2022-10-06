TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 8-year-old boy was overcome with emotion after getting a birthday surprise in Portland, Oregon.

The video posted to TikTok by @sweethart_lo shows their son opening box after box to get to his birthday gift.

A person in the video says, “You better work for it!” as the boy gets through opening a few boxes.

After the boy opens a few more boxes, his friends start chanting, “It’s a phone! It’s a phone!”

Once the boy opens the final box, his friends run away with excitement and he sits in disbelief with a phone in his hands.

“Thank you! Thank you,” the boy says toward the end of the video. He then asks,”Who got this for me?” His dad says, “Who else?” The boy runs and hugs him.