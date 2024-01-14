TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ahead of Monday’s Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, one Bills fan showed his support for the team in an unusual way.

A video posted by Bills fan, Alex Mueck, shows him at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, sliding into a pile of snow, as he waves his shirt in the air.

“We’re going all the way this time,” a person is heard saying in the video, appearing to reference the Bills making it to the SuperBowl this year.

Mueck said in his post that he arrived at the stadium at 8 a.m. to help shovel.

He said that they “might be stuck overnight due to the local travel ban and all our cars are snowed in.”

The video was taken around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning following the severe winter storms hitting the Northeastern United States this weekend.

On Sunday, Buffalo had temperatures ranging from a low of 14 degrees to a high of 24 degrees. Wind gusts were between 45 and 50 mph, according to Nexstar-affiliate WIVB.

The Wild Card game was postponed to Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m.