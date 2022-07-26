TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A drone pilot in the Hamptons recently captured stunning video of two sharks swimming through a huge school of fish.

In the video provided by TMX, Joanna Steidle, who tweets under the handle @HamptonsDrone, posted the video that showed the sharks swimming through the huge school of fish in eastern Long Island.

According to TMX, the sharks are suspected to be great whites. The sharks pass through on their fay father north for the summer, after spending the winter in Florida and the Carolinas.

There have been six shark attacks off the coast of Long Island so far in 2022. Beaches in parts of New York have repeatedly closed due to recent shark sightings.

Quogue Village Police reported a dead juvenile great white shark, approximately 78 feet long, washed up on the beach in Southampton on July 20.