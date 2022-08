TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Shark sightings in New York have become a common occurrence this year.

On Wednesday, the New York State Parks Department was able to capture a video showing a shark feeding on a school of bunker fish off the coast of Long Island.

A spokesperson for the State Parks said the spaces in the school of fish show where the shark was feeding.

Several beach goers have been bitten by sharks near Long Island beaches, but none have been fatal.