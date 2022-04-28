LORAIN COUNTY (OHIO) — Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation showed a massive fire that shut down the Ohio Turnpike for hours overnight.

Troopers said two semis were engulfed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. One of the trucks was carrying a highly flammable resin or glue which caused the flames to accelerate near an overpass.

Video from Nexstar’s FOX 8 shows the damage left behind.

The Turnpike reopened early Thursday morning, but the road was damaged by the fire.

There are no reported injuries, and there is no word yet on what caused the trucks to catch on fire.