VIDEO: Semi-truck crashes into pile-up in Texas

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) — A news crew covering a highway crash in foggy west Texas came within inches of getting caught up in another crash.

The incident happened on Highway 84 in Lubbock County.

In a shocking video, a tractor trailer loses control and swerves around the crash — and into the grass as troopers run to get out of the way. A State Trooper who jumped into a nearby pick-up truck was pinned for a long time and another trooper was also hit.

Both are expected to be alright.

Highway 84 was shut down in both directions while crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss