Video: Race horse runs across highway after throwing off jockey, escaping park

(NBC Newschannel) — Here’s something you don’t see every day: a race horse running down the highway.

Officials at Ellis Park in Kentucky say the 2-year-old filly “Bold and Bossy” bucked her jockey and bolted from the race park around the time of Saturday’s first race.

The horse was later spotted along Highway 40 in nearby Evansville, Indiana. Witnesses caught the bizarre sight on video.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, who was in the area at the time, was eventually able to get Bold and Bossy to calm down.

Latham said the race horse was hot and had an injured back leg.

She was checked out by a state veterinarian, and officials say she is “doing well” and has been reunited with her owner.