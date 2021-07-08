VIDEO: Police track down man accused of kidnapping a girl while riding her bike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a Kentucky girl who was snatched from her bicycle by a stranger was found quickly, returned to her family and a suspect was charged with kidnapping thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and police.

Louisville Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets that neighbors who witnessed the girl get taken from her Louisville neighborhood on July 2 quickly called 911 with a detailed description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number.

She says officers responded immediately and saturated the area. Police found the girl within 30 minutes and arrested 40-year-old Robby Wildt, who was charged with kidnapping a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.

