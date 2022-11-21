SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WFLA) — An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot 10 times Sunday after he ignored police commands to drop his weapon, according to authorities in New York.

Officials with the city of Saratoga Springs said the incident happened after 3 a.m. Sunday after police responded to reports of a shootout near a bar.

According to a report by WCAX, Deputy Vito Caselnova fired a gun during an argument with a group of men at a bar. Police said Caselnova had been pushed into a car, which led to him drawing his weapon and exchanging gunfire with at least one of the men.

Body cam video showed Saratoga Springs police officers running toward the scene as they shouted at Caselnova to drop his weapon.

“Put the gun down! Drop the gun!” a female officer yelled numerous times before opening fire on the deputy.

“By my count, there are at least eight separate, clear, unequivocal commands to put the gun down and get on the ground,” Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino said at a press conference later Sunday. “They are all ignored.”

In total, Caselnova suffered 10 gunshot wounds, which were all non-lethal. He was taken to a hospital in Albany for treatment where he is expected to recover.

Police said a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, was grazed in the attack and another man was also injured from the initial altercation.

According to WCAX, the deputy worked part time for the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont.

“He is unpaid at this time,” Rutland County Sheriff David Fox told the station. “He will be out extensively with his injuries for sure.”

TMX contributed to this report