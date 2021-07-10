VIDEO: Police rescue toddler, baby locked in car with over 100-degree temperatures

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC News Channel) — Phoenix police rescued two small children locked inside a hot car Tuesday, where the temperature inside was over 100 degrees.

According to police, the children’s mother accidentally locked the keys inside the car, which was shut off with the children still inside. She called police immediately.

Police didn’t wait for a locksmith or try to jimmy the door, breaking the window and saving the two-year-old and two-month-old child.

The children were only in the car five to 10 minutes, but the police said the temperature inside the car had reached 102.

The children were checked out and are said to be fine.

Police released the video of Tuesday’s incident to remind people of the dangers of leaving small children inside a car in the summer heat.

The National Safety Council reports that an average of 38 children die each year after being left in a car during hot weather.