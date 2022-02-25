VIDEO: Plane nosedives into Pennsylvania suburb

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video showed the moment a small plane crashed into a quiet Pennsylvania neighborhood Thursday just north of Philadelphia.

According to the NTSB, the Beech 35-C33 airplane went down near Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania around 5 p.m. Local news outlets said the two people on board the aircraft, likely both males, were killed in the fiery wreck.

In the video, pedestrians can be seen ducking for cover as the plane nose-dived into the street.

A resident told WCAU the plane’s propeller flew into his house, sending other shrapnel and debris into nearby houses. The report said no one on the ground was injured.

The town’s police chief called the pilot a hero for getting the plane to an intersection and away from houses before the crash.

So far, the victims’ identities have not been released.

It is unclear what caused the plane to go down. An investigation is underway.