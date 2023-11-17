TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One pilot’s heartfelt retirement message on his final flight recently went viral.

The video shows Captain Jeff Fell’s farewell message to the passengers on his last flight, which included 15 of his family members.

Captain Fell flew for the final time on a Chicago-bound flight from Fort Myers on American Airlines after 32 years. He was joined by his children, their spouses, and grandchildren.

“Thank you all for coming along with me tonight and celebrating this very memorable time of my life,” Captain Fell said.

Captured by the lead flight attendant, originally in February 2022, Justin Harrison, decided to share the video last week on TikTok after he was reminded of Captain Fell’s vulnerability and sense of purpose. The video has since racked up millions of views.

“In a time where pilots are under increased scrutiny I think it’s important to remember how many captains dedicate their lives to getting people where they need to go, because of their love of flying,” Harrison said. “Captain Fell demonstrated that ultimately preserving our relationships are the most important thing in life.”

TikTok users chimed into the comments, as Captain Fell’s message pulled many heartstrings.

“I was 5 when I was on my grandpa’s retirement flight. This made me cry. I miss him,” one user said.

“He just seems like the sweetest soul ever omg,” another wrote.

“He had his family on his last flight this is just too cute. Rest assured as a passenger YOU WILL LAND SAFELY! How beautiful congratulations.”