KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of I-70 near Grain Valley, Missouri were closed early Friday morning after an airplane landed on the highway.

Initial reports came in at about 2:45 a.m. that the plane landed due to running out of fuel. The pilot was the only person on board the plane and had minor injuries. He called via radio before the emergency landing and had a minor collision with a guardrail.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pilot was intoxicated and arrested for DWI, felony drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The pilot was identified as 35-year-old John T. Seesing, of Prairie Village, Kansas. MSHP believed the pilot left Florida and was headed to the Kansas City downtown airport.

MSHP said no vehicles were hit.

The plane was removed just before 5:30 a.m. and all lanes are back open.