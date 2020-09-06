Video: Passengers hear ‘booms,’ see flames from engine of chartered military flight

***NOTE: The video above contains flashing lights.

HONOLULU (WFLA/NBC) – Passengers on board a military chartered flight over Hawaii Saturday night had a terrifying ride as they saw flames coming from an engine and heard loud noises.

Michael Kelly was a passenger on board and shot video.

He said about three minutes after taking off from Honolulu, he saw flames shooting from the right engine and heard loud banging noises as the jet dropped in altitude.

Kelly said the pilot went on the loud speaker and said they’d experience engine failure and were returning to the airport.

He said it took another 15 to 20 minutes before the plane made a safe landing.

The Transportation Department said the plane had mechanical issues.

There were no reports of injuries.

