TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver crashed in to a Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles office in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the department on Facebook.

Video from the DMV, provided by Storyful, shows the car crashing in to the Pueblo Driver License Office.

Local media said the driver was racing when the incident occurred. Police said the driver fled the scene, but was later apprehended.

The DMV posted photos to Facebook showing the damage to the office.