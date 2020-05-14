VIDEO: Out of control 18-wheeler barely misses Texas officers

BELTON, Texas (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Police in Belton, Texas are happy no one is seriously hurt after a close call with a semi-truck that spun out of control.

A dashcam video shows the officers working a crash scene involving another truck on Tuesday.

While they were working, an 18-wheeler went over a highway median.

The video shows the officers getting out of the way just moments before the truck barrels through.

The big rig came to a stop on the side of the interstate.

Belton Police posted the footage on Facebook, with a reminder that drivers should match their speed to weather conditions.