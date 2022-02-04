VIDEO: Officer pulls dog from smoking car in Denver

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sheriff’s deputy from Castle Rock, Colorado was captured on his body-worn camera pulling a distressed dog from a vehicle fire.

Deputy Michael Gregorek was responding to a vehicle fire when he learned a dog was trapped inside a smoking SUV in a snowy suburban neighborhood. Body camera footage showed Gregorek immediately pull out his retractable baton to smash a side window in hopes of finding the dog.

When Gregorek saw no sign of the dog, Hank, he turned his attention to the SUV’s rear liftgate. The window was smashed and seconds later the dog’s owner managed to find the dog was visibly in distress.

“The owner was trying to pull him out, not successfully,” Gregorek said, “the second he opens up an opening for me I just went in there and grabbed on.”

Gregorek added the dog’s body was tensed up due to the stress and smoke from the burning SUV.

“My only child is my dog, so I would have done the same thing,” Deputy Michael Gregorek said.

Both Hank and Deputy Gregorek were okay following the incident.

By the time a veterinarian arrived to check Hank, Deputy Gregorek said he recovered and was ready to play.