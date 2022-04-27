THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama police officer collapsed and nearly died after being exposed to Fentanyl, video showed.

Thomasville Police Chief Mitchell Stuckey spoke with our sister station WKRG News 5 on Tuesday about the city’s growing problems.

The sergeant, who did not want his name included in the story, had just arrived back to police headquarters around 2 a.m. Friday morning after responding to a drug overdose call. Chief Stuckey said the officer called his wife and told her he wasn’t feeling well before arriving back at the office. Another officer met him at his patrol unit.

“He said ‘man, I just don’t feel well’ and he said ‘let me Narcan you now’ and he said ‘no let me just stand up’ and when he stood up all of a sudden he just fell,” said Stuckey. “He fell flat on his face onto the pavement and then he went out. Eyes were rolled back.”

Surveillance video showed the sergeant collapsing in the parking lot of police headquarters. Stuckey said fentanyl is a drug with deadly consequences.

“Fentanyl is so dangerous,” he said. “I mean it’s 50 times more potent than heroine, 100 times more potent than morphine. It only takes one grain, the size of a grain of salt, to kill a human being.”

Stuckey said his sergeant nearly died even though the officer was wearing protective gloves and gear. Quick thinking from a colleague, who used the nasal spray Narcan and immediate care at a hospital is what saved his life.

In the video, an officer can be seen running for help.

“We always want to believe it’s not going to happen to us, but it happened to us the other night,” said Stuckey.

On Tuesday officers received additional training on Fentanyl. The sergeant taught the session and described his experience and how easily it can affect those who are exposed.

Chief Stuckey said this is their second Fentanyl trafficking case within the last four weeks. He’s sending a stern warning to those who abuse the drug.

“If you put us at risk there will be other consequences for you,” he said. “Assault on a police officer, murder, attempted murder. I promise you, if my officer died the other night I would’ve charged you with murder.”