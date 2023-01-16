(WFLA) — A teen with cerebral palsy is capturing the attention of millions with a college acceptance story.

Since Matthew Myslenski was about 7 years old, his goal has been to attend Harvard University, NBC News reported.

Last month, the Connecticut teen learned that his lifelong dream came true while sitting next to his twin sister.

The video of the twins reacting to the acceptance has gone viral, reaching millions of views.

Myslenski isn’t a fan of the spotlight but he shared this message, “You can overcome anything you want to.”

