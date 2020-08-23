Video of college students congregating on campus goes viral on Twitter

(KWKT) – A video posted on Twitter of Baylor University students gathering at Fountain Mall is getting a lot of attention.
Cassie Nataro sent out the tweet, warning first-year students that they could soon be back home.
More than 9,000 people have viewed the video since it was posted Thursday night and it has been retweeted by Baylor University, with a reminder that students should wear masks if they are not socially distancing.
The video was posted the same day the university warned students that they could be expelled for not following COVID-19 guidelines.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Driver abandons child, bites trooper while fleeing traffic stop
- Trump to announce plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
- TikTok vs Trump: Video app says it’s filing lawsuit Monday
- LIVE UPDATES | 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
- Proclamation allows Indy 500 fans to keep their attendance streaks