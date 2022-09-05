OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Saturday, Oklahoma City Police released body and dash cam footage from the officer involved shooting which took place Aug. 22 that killed an Oklahoma County deputy and injured another.

It all started when the suspect, Benjamin Plank allegedly shot two Oklahoma County deputies while they were serving an eviction notice back in August. Plank left the scene, sparking a high-speed chase. Footage shows he got away in a gray truck, pulling a boat.

“Officers attempted to stop the suspect near Southeast 89th Street and Shields Boulevard. The suspect refused to stop for the officers initiating a pursuit. At one point, the suspect stopped his vehicle at an angle next to a semi-truck. But then continued driving, eventually entering onto Interstate 35,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, Public Information Officer with Oklahoma City Police Department.

At one point, a deputy tried to clip the back of the boat with a tactical maneuver but was unsuccessful and the suspect kept driving.

“While entering onto the highway, the suspect vehicle swerved, hitting a sergeant’s vehicle. While driving north on Interstate 35, the suspect fired at an Oklahoma County deputy striking his vehicle while traveling past Southeast 44th Street. The suspect continued to fire his gun at officers,” said Littlejohn.

An officer then set up on the inside shoulder of southbound Interstate 35 and fired his rifle at the suspect as he drove past him.

Shortly after, another deputy fired from inside his vehicle towards the truck.

“The suspect swerved the outside shoulder of the highway, but then continued north,” said Littlejohn.

Eventually, Plank gave up holding a rifle out the window towards the gate and stopped outside Tinker Air Force Base.

He then dropped the rifle and got out of the truck.

In body cam footage, you can see an officer running up to the scene as a deputy slams the suspect to the ground with another pointing a gun at him. One officer continues to taze Plank while officers attempt to handcuff him.

Several other firearms were located in the suspect’s vehicle, and Plank did not sustain any injuries from gunfire.

“Deputy Bobby Swartz, who was with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, did not survive his injuries. Deputy Mark Johns was critically injured and treated at an area hospital. Deputy Johns was released several days later from the hospital,” said Littlejohn.

Benjamin Plank was taken into custody, accused of killing Deputy Bobby Swartz, and injuring Deputy Mark Johns.

Plank was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on several charges including, suspicion of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon.

Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Oklahoma City Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.