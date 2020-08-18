VIDEO: Newport Beach lifeguards capture 6-foot shark with bare hands

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Some Newport Beach, California residents experienced an up-close and personal version of “Shark Week” on Friday.

A thresher shark swam into shallow water near the Balboa Pier, causing lifeguards to jump into action.

Beachgoers were told to get out of the water.

The lifeguards were able to grab the six-foot shark by the tail and pull it out of the water.

The shark had apparently been injured and had to be euthanized.

A second shark was captured and taken out to sea.

The director of the shark laboratory at Cal State Long Beach says its not uncommon for thresher sharks to come close to shore this time of year.

No one was injured.

