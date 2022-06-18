(WFLA) — A Los Angeles police cruiser was damaged Friday morning after a naked man was caught on camera dancing on the vehicle’s roof while officers waited for backup.

According to a report from Nexstar’s KTLA, the man climbed on top of the cruiser near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue around 7 a.m Several officers, who can be seen standing around the undressed man, requested backup to safely detain the man, the report added.

In addition to dancing and swearing, authorities said the man also kicked out the cruiser’s back window.

The man, who authorities have yet to identify, was ultimately taken into custody and arrested for vandalism, according to local authorities.