TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A doorbell security camera captured an unusual crime early Wednesday morning outside of a Portland, Oregon home, according to reports — The theft of a Mini-Me statue.

The owners of the Austin Powers-themed statue told KPTV their Mini-Me statue had been sitting outside their home for six years before it disappeared on Wednesday.

The homeowners told the news station their statue was a gag gift from work that was destined for the trash bin.

“I thought it was hilarious and quirky to toss out,” George Kapllani told KPTV.

In the video, two suspects can be seen taking the statue before driving off in an older model Subaru Outback.

The family told the news station a police report was filed, but it’s merely a waiting game until their Mini-Me statue is returned home.