Video: Matthew Stafford walks away after NFL photographer falls off Rams rally stage

Video captured the moment an NFL photographer fell backwards while taking a photo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Hall at the Rams victory rally Wednesday, with the football star turning and walking away.

Professional photographer Kelly Smiley said she fractured her spine in the fall and broke two of her cameras.

Viral video shows Stafford seeing her trip and fall backwards, looking shocked, and immediately turning around and walking away. Meanwhile, his wife rushes to Smiley’s side.

Stafford was seen celebrating during the parade with alcohol and a cigar in hand. Tom Brady even gave him a piece of advice: “Mix in a water Matt…trust me.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help cover Smiley’s “growing medical expenses” and to replace the camera gear that was severely damaged due to her fall, the page states.

“Since Kelly is a working photographer, she needs this gear to help keep her working after fully recovering,” it says.

As of about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, $16,000 of the $30,000 goal had already been raised.