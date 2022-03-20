TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was pulled from a fiery car wreck Sunday in Cambria, New York.

Body camera footage shared by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful, showed an officer use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames in the car’s front engine compartment. Moments later, the deputy smashed the car’s windows and pulled the driver to safety.

According to the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Aaron Judd failed to break at a stop sign at Upper Mountain Road. The vehicle flew 30 feet into the air, over a ditch, and struck a tree before it continued approximately 200 yards.

Judd was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and multiple other vehicle and traffic violations.