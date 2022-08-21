(WFLA) — Some couples propose at Disney World or their favorite spot, but one couple took things in a unique direction with their location: a butter cooler.

Newly engaged couple Nick and MacKenzie were greeted by applause after Nick proposed inside a butter cooler containing a large butter cow at the Iowa State Fair.

“You butter believe I want to spend the rest of my life with you!” the state fair posted on Facebook. “Congratulations to Nick & Mackenzie who just got engaged in the butter cooler today!”

Commenters said it was the “most Iowa thing” they’ve ever seen.