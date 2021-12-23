VIDEO: Maine State Trooper carries missing elderly man out of snowstorm

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash camera video from Maine State Police shows a trooper rescuing a missing elderly man with Alzheimer’s who wandered away during a snow storm.

In a Facebook post, Troopers said they spoke with a town plow truck driver who saw the man wandering around in the early morning hours during the storm.

Sometime later, Trooper Tyler Harrington with the Main State Police located the man in a ditch. The 82 year old was reportedly suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite. Due to the extreme cold, the man was unable to walk — but that wasn’t going to stop Harrington.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Harrington carrying the man to his cruiser which was parked nearby, then the two waited for an ambulance to arrive.

The man was transported to a hospital in Augusta where he is recovering from his injuries.

“We are grateful [the elderly man] was found in a timely manner and is recuperating,” the Maine State Police said. “We are also thankful for Trooper Harrington, Maine State Police Troopers and all Law Enforcement Officers in Maine who do an exceptional job protecting the citizens of Maine and all those who visit our great state.”