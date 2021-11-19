VIDEO: Looters ransack Louis Vuitton store in Chicago

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (NBC News Channel) — Police in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook are looking for anyone involved in a brazen robbery that place earlier this week.

A group of thieves broke in and looted the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Wednesday.

This security camera video showed the chaotic scene inside the store during the crime.

Police say 14 suspects left the scene after ransacking the store.

Officials are asking anyone with information on this crime should call the Oak Brook Police Department.

The dollar amount of the merchandise that was taken is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss