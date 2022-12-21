TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – There was some “llama drama” in Fairfax County, Virginia recently.

The llama was spotted running along the county parkway over the weekend and police were called in to action.

After a few misses, animal control was finally able to catch up with the llama in a backyard and safely secured it.

The 20-year-old llama, whose name is Kolby, was reunited with her owner.

She apparently escaped from her enclosure last week and is now resting comfortably after her adventures across northern Virginia.