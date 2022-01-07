VIDEO: Police find live deer in car during Pennsylvania traffic stop

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania police officers were in for a surprise after they found a live deer in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop Thursday.

According to reports, the officers stopped the car around midnight when they suspected the driver of being under the influence. That’s when the officers noticed the live deer stuffed in the back of the car.

The driver and passenger allegedly told officers they struck the deer earlier in the night before placing it in the hatchback of the car. However, a short time later, they realized the deer was still alive but continued to drive.

Video shows the deer’s release after the officers told a 21 year old passenger to remove the deer from the car. The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken into custody as part of the DUI investigation.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is said to be assisting in the incident. Police dashcam footage of the deer being released can be seen here.