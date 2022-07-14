CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WFLA) — An escaped goat led some Indiana animal control officers on a chase around a backyard Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, officers were called in the morning about a possibly injured goat that was between some houses. When officers arrived, they found the goat in a backyard of resident who it did not belong to. It was unknown who the owner was.

Video from the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department showed the officers finally “detain the goat for questioning.” They were able to corner the goat and grab it.

Officers said after catching the goat, it was determined that the goat was not injured, just lost.

The post said the goat is now being cared for by animal control while officers try to track down the owner. The neither the goat nor any officers were hurt during the chase.