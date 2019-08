LINCOLN, New Hampshire (WTNH) — A hungry bear cub was caught on camera entering a home in Lincoln, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

The cub appears on video with what is reported to be a bag of hot dog buns in its mouth. The cub makes itself comfortable on the couch and can be seen munching on its’ bounty.

The bear returned the following day for a repeat break-in.

Video Courtesy: Steve Gordon

